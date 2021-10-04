Investing In Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 5.21 million Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $2.18 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $212.90M. ADVM’s last price was a discount, traded about -578.44% off its 52-week high of $14.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.07, which suggests the last value was 5.05% up since then. When we look at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Analysts gave the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ADVM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Instantly ADVM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.46 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.89%, with the 5-day performance at -2.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is -12.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADVM’s forecast low is $2.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -175.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -79.36% over the past 6 months, a -11.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. will fall -19.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -37.20%.

ADVM Dividends

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.00% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares while 81.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.49%. There are 81.82% institutions holding the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.76% of the shares, roughly 9.57 million ADVM shares worth $33.51 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.14% or 7.98 million shares worth $27.94 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.89 million shares estimated at $27.62 million under it, the former controlled 8.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $24.65 million.