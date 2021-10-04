Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.53 million Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.19. With the company’s per share price at $2.32 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.60M. HUSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.02% off its 52-week high of $3.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 41.38% up since then. When we look at Houston American Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Analysts gave the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HUSA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Houston American Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Instantly HUSA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.73 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.57%, with the 5-day performance at 6.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) is 25.41% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUSA’s forecast low is $137.50 with $137.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5826.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5826.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Houston American Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -18.20%.

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 11 and November 15.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.12% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares while 4.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.27%. There are 4.05% institutions holding the Houston American Energy Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.17% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million HUSA shares worth $0.29 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.69% or 68000.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.29 million.