In the latest trading session, 1.25 million Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.25. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $3.39 changing hands around $0.12 or 3.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.89M. GROMâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -475.22% off its 52-week high of $19.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 70.5% up since then. When we look at Grom Social Enterprises Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Instantly GROM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 69.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.73 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 3.82% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 85.80%, with the 5-day performance at 69.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) is 13.94% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. earnings to increase by 7.60%.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 18.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.78% of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. shares while 0.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.81%. There are 0.71% institutions holding the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.65% of the shares, roughly 39425.0 GROM shares worth $0.14 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.30% or 17874.0 shares worth $62559.0 as of Jun 29, 2021.