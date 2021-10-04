Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX: SNMP) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 2.66 million Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.17 changing hands around $0.05 or 4.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.93M. SNMP’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.96% off its 52-week high of $1.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 76.07% up since then. When we look at Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.41 million.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) trade information

Instantly SNMP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 4.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 82.32%, with the 5-day performance at 6.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) is 5.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.12%.

SNMP Dividends

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.52% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP shares while 80.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.26%. There are 80.75% institutions holding the Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.22% of the shares, roughly 1.75 million SNMP shares worth $1.52 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 1.75 million shares estimated at $1.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares.