Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.83 million Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.75 changed hands at -$1.04 or -8.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.23B. COMP’s current price is a discount, trading about -88.17% off its 52-week high of $22.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.76, which suggests the last value was -0.09% down since then. When we look at Compass Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 972.41K.

Analysts gave the Compass Inc. (COMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended COMP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Compass Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Instantly COMP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.04 on Friday, 10/01/21 subtracted -8.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.53%, with the 5-day performance at -5.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) is -22.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COMP’s forecast low is $17.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -138.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -44.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 69.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.71 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Compass Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.51 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Compass Inc. earnings to increase by 30.40%.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.55% of Compass Inc. shares while 45.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.96%. There are 45.27% institutions holding the Compass Inc. stock share, with Fidelity Growth Company Fund the top institutional holder. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million COMP shares worth $9.66 million.

Wells Fargo Small Company Growth Fd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 0.42 million shares worth $7.98 million as of Apr 29, 2021.