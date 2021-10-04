Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 4.25 million Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s per share price at $19.92 changed hands at $0.71 or 3.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.30B. CNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.76% off its 52-week high of $27.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.56, which suggests the last value was 62.05% up since then. When we look at Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

Analysts gave the Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CNK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Instantly CNK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.31 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 3.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.42%, with the 5-day performance at 5.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is 17.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNK’s forecast low is $14.20 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cinemark Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.50% over the past 6 months, a 29.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cinemark Holdings Inc. will rise 55.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 110.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $433.48 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $595.11 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 505.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Cinemark Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -520.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.00% per year.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.02% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares while 91.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.35%. There are 91.97% institutions holding the Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.94% of the shares, roughly 13.07 million CNK shares worth $266.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.04% or 9.61 million shares worth $196.07 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3.43 million shares estimated at $69.33 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $62.48 million.