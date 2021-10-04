Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 5.33 million Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $24.81 changed hands at $1.14 or 4.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.59B. BOX’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.48% off its 52-week high of $27.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.07, which suggests the last value was 39.26% up since then. When we look at Box Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Analysts gave the Box Inc. (BOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BOX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Box Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) trade information

Instantly BOX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 25.67 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 4.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.45%, with the 5-day performance at -1.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is -4.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BOX’s forecast low is $19.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Box Inc. (BOX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Box Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.35% over the past 6 months, a 12.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Box Inc. will rise 5.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $218.49 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Box Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $222.71 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Box Inc. earnings to increase by 71.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

BOX Dividends

Box Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 29 and December 03.

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.32% of Box Inc. shares while 84.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.30%. There are 84.29% institutions holding the Box Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.31% of the shares, roughly 18.4 million BOX shares worth $422.58 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.38% or 13.65 million shares worth $313.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4.22 million shares estimated at $96.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 3.68 million shares worth around $84.43 million.