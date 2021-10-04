Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.77 million Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $35.78 changed hands at $2.92 or 8.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.39B. ARMK’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.51% off its 52-week high of $43.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.84, which suggests the last value was 27.78% up since then. When we look at Aramark’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Analysts gave the Aramark (ARMK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ARMK as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aramark’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) trade information

Instantly ARMK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 36.02 on Friday, 10/01/21 added 8.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.02%, with the 5-day performance at 7.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is 1.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARMK’s forecast low is $32.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Aramark (ARMK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aramark share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.14% over the past 6 months, a -88.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aramark will rise 161.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 219.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.29 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Aramark’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.69 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Aramark earnings to decrease by -218.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.70% per year.

ARMK Dividends

Aramark is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19. The 1.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 1.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.21 per year.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Aramark shares while 102.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.30%. There are 102.80% institutions holding the Aramark stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.75% of the shares, roughly 22.31 million ARMK shares worth $842.92 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.46% or 21.56 million shares worth $814.58 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund. With 11.64 million shares estimated at $439.72 million under it, the former controlled 4.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund held about 3.33% of the shares, roughly 8.5 million shares worth around $316.62 million.