Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Has Already Recovered 41.86%, But Another 5.25% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.61 trading at $0.91 or 8.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $211.88M. That closing price of TNP’s stock is at a premium of 5.25% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a premium of 41.86% from its 52-week low price of $6.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 114.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.25 in the current quarter.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.50%, in the last five days TNP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/01/21 when the stock touched $11.61 price level, adding 5.53% to its value on the day. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s shares saw a change of 44.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.45% in past 5-day. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) showed a performance of 45.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 3.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.87% for stock’s current value.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -252.78% while that of industry is -6.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -173.50% in the current quarter and calculating -206.70% decrease in the next quarter.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $106.14 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $116 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

TNP Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 22 and November 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.72%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.20 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.97%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.79% institutions for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at TNP for having 1.21 million shares of worth $10.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 6.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., which was holding about 0.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.83 million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.43 million shares of worth $3.96 million or 2.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.