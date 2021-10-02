PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) Has Recovered 52.21 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -37.97% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $42.30 trading at $0.88 or 2.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.63B. That closing price of PDâ€™s stock is at a discount of -37.97% from its 52-week high price of $58.36 and is indicating a premium of 38.77% from its 52-week low price of $25.90. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PagerDuty Inc. (PD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.12%, in the last five days PD remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $42.30 price level, adding 8.22% to its value on the day. PagerDuty Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 1.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.88% in past 5-day. PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) showed a performance of -3.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.0 million shares which calculate 7.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $57.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $66.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -56.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.38% for stockâ€™s current value.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PagerDuty Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -58.33% while that of industry is -2.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.80% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70.04 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $73.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2022.

In 2021, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 01 and December 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.48% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 87.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.36% institutions for PagerDuty Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at PD for having 11.61 million shares of worth $467.17 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 13.88% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 9.98 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 11.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $401.6 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.62 million shares of worth $228.48 million or 6.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.08 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $164.14 million in the company or a holder of 4.88% of companyâ€™s stock.