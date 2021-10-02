Is AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -15.02% Off Its High?

In last trading session, AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.30 trading at $0.36 or 1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.02B. That closing price of ANGO’s stock is at a discount of -15.02% from its 52-week high price of $30.25 and is indicating a premium of 61.33% from its 52-week low price of $10.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 253.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.39%, in the last five days ANGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/30/21 when the stock touched $26.30 price level, adding 4.85% to its value on the day. AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 71.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.72% in past 5-day. AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) showed a performance of -9.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.77 million shares which calculate 3.32 days to cover the short interests.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AngioDynamics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -80.00% while that of industry is 17.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.31 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $77.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 81.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

ANGO Dividends

AngioDynamics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 27 and October 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.06% institutions for AngioDynamics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ANGO for having 6.57 million shares of worth $153.7 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 17.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Victory Capital Management Inc., which was holding about 3.1 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.53 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.55 million shares of worth $58.91 million or 6.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.14 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $52.0 million in the company or a holder of 5.61% of company’s stock.