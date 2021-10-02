How To Know If VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Is Expensive At $10.07.

In last trading session, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.07 trading at -$0.04 or -0.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $259.91M. That closing price of VIH’s stock is at a discount of -124.03% from its 52-week high price of $22.56 and is indicating a premium of 4.67% from its 52-week low price of $9.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.40%, in the last five days VIH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $10.07 price level, adding 2.89% to its value on the day. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’s shares saw a change of -0.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.59% in past 5-day. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) showed a performance of 1.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.32 million shares which calculate 12.78 days to cover the short interests.

VIH Dividends

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.72% institutions for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at VIH for having 3.61 million shares of worth $46.93 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 17.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alpine Global Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.81 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.55 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.67 million shares of worth $21.64 million or 8.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.87 million in the company or a holder of 5.15% of company’s stock.