GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Currently -20.36 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $44.74 trading at $0.94 or 2.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.93B. That closing price of GMSâ€™s stock is at a discount of -20.36% from its 52-week high price of $53.85 and is indicating a premium of 50.67% from its 52-week low price of $22.07. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 250.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GMS Inc. (GMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.59 in the current quarter.

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.15%, in the last five days GMS remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $44.74 price level, adding 7.92% to its value on the day. GMS Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 46.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.76% in past 5-day. GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) showed a performance of -7.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.96 million shares which calculate 4.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $56.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $64.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -43.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.17% for stockâ€™s current value.

GMS Inc. (GMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GMS Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.04% while that of industry is 25.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.00% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.40% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.06 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $949.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2022.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.10% during past 5 years. In 2021, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 344.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.50%.

GMS Dividends

GMS Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 01 and December 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.81% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 101.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.49% institutions for GMS Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GMS for having 6.86 million shares of worth $330.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 15.90% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 12.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $249.31 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.87 million shares of worth $141.69 million or 6.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $61.38 million in the company or a holder of 2.95% of companyâ€™s stock.