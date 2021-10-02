G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Has Already Recovered 54.89%, But Another -22.9% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.13 trading at $0.83 or 2.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.41B. That closing price of GIII’s stock is at a discount of -22.9% from its 52-week high price of $35.80 and is indicating a premium of 54.89% from its 52-week low price of $13.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 344.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.75 in the current quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.93%, in the last five days GIII remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $29.13 price level, adding 7.32% to its value on the day. G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 22.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.67% in past 5-day. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) showed a performance of -10.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.83 million shares which calculate 7.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $33.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.29% for stock’s current value.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 341.67% while that of industry is 36.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.70% in the current quarter and calculating 73.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.01 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $668.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.80% during past 5 years.

GIII Dividends

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 06 and December 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.09% institutions for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GIII for having 7.11 million shares of worth $168.81 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 14.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 4.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $107.21 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.9 million shares of worth $87.53 million or 6.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.19 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $32.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.