Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Is Currently -153.85% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.04 trading at $0.09 or 9.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.92M. That closing price of FEDU’s stock is at a discount of -153.85% from its 52-week high price of $2.64 and is indicating a premium of 49.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 547.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.32%, in the last five days FEDU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/01/21 when the stock touched $1.04 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.00% in past 5-day. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) showed a performance of 42.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35790.0 shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.46. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2540.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2540.38% for stock’s current value.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.30% during past 5 years.

FEDU Dividends

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 18 and August 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.54% institutions for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group is the top institutional holder at FEDU for having 1.82 million shares of worth $2.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 3.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.26 million.