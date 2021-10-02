Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Is 41.3% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.90 trading at -$0.48 or -6.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.95M. That closing price of EDSA’s stock is at a discount of -73.91% from its 52-week high price of $12.00 and is indicating a premium of 41.3% from its 52-week low price of $4.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.34 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.50%, in the last five days EDSA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $6.90 price level, adding 16.87% to its value on the day. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares saw a change of 62.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.34% in past 5-day. Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) showed a performance of 12.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52630.0 shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -160.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -160.87% for stock’s current value.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.60% during past 5 years.

EDSA Dividends

Edesa Biotech Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 06 and December 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.60% institutions for Edesa Biotech Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EDSA for having 57789.0 shares of worth $0.31 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 29229.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 54340.0 shares of worth $0.29 million or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23757.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.