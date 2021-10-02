Does Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Look Expensive At $3.05? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.05 trading at $0.14 or 4.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $119.68M. That closing price of ODT’s stock is at a discount of -831.48% from its 52-week high price of $28.41 and is indicating a premium of 8.2% from its 52-week low price of $2.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 585.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.81%, in the last five days ODT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/29/21 when the stock touched $3.05 price level, adding 2.24% to its value on the day. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.33% in past 5-day. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) showed a performance of -10.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.3 million shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.64% for stock’s current value.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.72% while that of industry is 17.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 91.40% in the current quarter and calculating 95.20% increase in the next quarter.

ODT Dividends

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 26 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.68% institutions for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tang Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ODT for having 15.51 million shares of worth $54.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 40.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Boxer Capital, LLC, which was holding about 5.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.57 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.45 million shares of worth $1.54 million or 1.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.32 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.