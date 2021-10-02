Do You Like Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) At $7.79?

In last trading session, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.79 trading at -$0.04 or -0.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.18M. That closing price of INDP’s stock is at a discount of -372.4% from its 52-week high price of $36.80 and is indicating a premium of 12.2% from its 52-week low price of $6.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.51%, in the last five days INDP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $7.79 price level, adding 15.87% to its value on the day. Indaptus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.68% in past 5-day. Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) showed a performance of -25.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54470.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $52.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $52.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $52.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -567.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -567.52% for stock’s current value.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 173.28% while that of industry is 17.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.00% during past 5 years.

INDP Dividends

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.35% institutions for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.