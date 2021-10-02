DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Projected To Shrink By -51.05% Or More

In last trading session, DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.13 trading at $0.9 or 3.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.25B. That closing price of DCP’s stock is at a discount of -10.88% from its 52-week high price of $32.30 and is indicating a premium of 64.19% from its 52-week low price of $10.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 558.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DCP Midstream LP (DCP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.66 in the current quarter.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.19%, in the last five days DCP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/01/21 when the stock touched $29.13 price level, adding 0.34% to its value on the day. DCP Midstream LP’s shares saw a change of 57.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.29% in past 5-day. DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) showed a performance of 8.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.87 million shares which calculate 7.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.88% for stock’s current value.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DCP Midstream LP is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.11% while that of industry is 16.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.50% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 73.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.84 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.94 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $2.35 billion and $1.78 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.90% while estimating it to be 64.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -67.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.60%.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.36%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.56 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 12.18%.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.12% institutions for DCP Midstream LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at DCP for having 12.06 million shares of worth $261.25 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 5.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 9.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $199.38 million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.2 million shares of worth $244.88 million or 5.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.26 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $49.47 million in the company or a holder of 1.09% of company’s stock.