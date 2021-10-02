Buy, Sell Or Hold MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) At $15.58?

In last trading session, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.58 trading at $0.34 or 2.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.94B. That closing price of MNSO’s stock is at a discount of -125.99% from its 52-week high price of $35.21 and is indicating a premium of 22.66% from its 52-week low price of $12.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 558.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.23%, in the last five days MNSO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/30/21 when the stock touched $15.58 price level, adding 0.7% to its value on the day. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -40.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.10% in past 5-day. MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) showed a performance of 10.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.8 million shares which calculate 4.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $139.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $123.37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $166.87. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -971.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -691.85% for stock’s current value.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MINISO Group Holding Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 96.15% while that of industry is 40.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $385.81 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $431.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.95%.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.02% institutions for MINISO Group Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at MNSO for having 7.57 million shares of worth $157.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 3.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HHLR Advisors, LTD, which was holding about 5.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $117.54 million.

On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Dividend Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.58 million shares of worth $53.68 million or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.78 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $20.9 million in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.