Analysts Say KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) Can Really Get To $5.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.14 trading at $0.06 or 2.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $222.58M. That closing price of KULR’s stock is at a discount of -49.07% from its 52-week high price of $3.19 and is indicating a premium of 52.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 690.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.88%, in the last five days KULR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $2.14 price level, adding 5.73% to its value on the day. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 45.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.60% in past 5-day. KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) showed a performance of -0.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.48 million shares which calculate 2.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -133.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -110.28% for stock’s current value.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 287.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $570k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $800k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.20% institutions for KULR Technology Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at KULR for having 37902.0 shares of worth $93617.0. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 23625.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58353.0.