With 44.44% Distance From Low, Could Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Post Further Gains?

In recent trading session, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) saw 2.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $92.39 trading at $3.44 or 3.87% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.02B. That most recent trading price of RCL’s stock is at a discount of -7.41% from its 52-week high price of $99.24 and is indicating a premium of 44.44% from its 52-week low price of $51.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.87%, in the last five days RCL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $92.39 price level, adding 2.98% to its value on the day. Royal Caribbean Group’s shares saw a change of 19.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.90% in past 5-day. Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) showed a performance of 7.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.19 million shares which calculate 2.75 days to cover the short interests.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Royal Caribbean Group is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.48% while that of industry is 27.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.40% in the current quarter and calculating 33.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $616.55 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.09 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted -$33.69 million and $34.14 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1,930.20% while estimating it to be 3,097.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -61.40% during past 5 years.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.70% institutions for Royal Caribbean Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RCL for having 22.62 million shares of worth $1.94 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 22.08 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.89 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16.79 million shares of worth $1.44 billion or 6.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $644.08 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.