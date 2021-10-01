Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Reduces -13.01% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.61 trading at -$0.24 or -6.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $282.76M. That closing price of UROY’s stock is at a discount of -55.12% from its 52-week high price of $5.60 and is indicating a premium of 77.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 614.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.23%, in the last five days UROY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the stock touched $3.61 price level, adding 19.06% to its value on the day. Uranium Royalty Corp.’s shares saw a change of 214.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.01% in past 5-day. Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) showed a performance of 25.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 97000.0 shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.94 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.51. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.14% for stock’s current value.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Uranium Royalty Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -50.00% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.55% institutions for Uranium Royalty Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company.