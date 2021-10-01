Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Down Almost -10.39% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at -$0.26 or -19.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $81.24M. That most recent trading price of TEDU’s stock is at a discount of -246.43% from its 52-week high price of $3.88 and is indicating a discount of -11.61% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tarena International Inc. (TEDU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 5.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -19.20%, in the last five days TEDU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $1.12 price level, adding 21.68% to its value on the day. Tarena International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.38% in past 5-day. Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) showed a performance of -10.39% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.75% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $34.41 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.41. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2972.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2972.32% for stock’s current value.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $58.85 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $83.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2019. Company posted $58.55 million and $74.62 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.50% while estimating it to be 11.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.25%.

TEDU Dividends

Tarena International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 11 and November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.66% institutions for Tarena International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at TEDU for having 2.39 million shares of worth $6.67 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 4.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Oasis Management Co Ltd, which was holding about 0.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.04 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 25664.0 shares of worth $39522.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24820.0 shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $49143.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.