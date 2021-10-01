ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Plunges -30.41% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw 15.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.51 trading at $0.06 or 4.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $75.65M. That closing price of RWLK’s stock is at a discount of -297.35% from its 52-week high price of $6.00 and is indicating a premium of 33.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 97.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.14%, in the last five days RWLK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/24/21 when the stock touched $1.51 price level, adding 45.68% to its value on the day. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 14.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.41% in past 5-day. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) showed a performance of 7.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.59 million shares which calculate 1.3 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.85% while that of industry is 17.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66.70% in the current quarter and calculating 57.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $747k and $1.22 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 114.20% while estimating it to be 46.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56.40% during past 5 years.

RWLK Dividends

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.50% institutions for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RWLK for having 1.37 million shares of worth $2.31 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 2.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.03 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.74 million.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $0.21 million or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51610.0 shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $97542.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.