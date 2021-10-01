Pinduoduo Inc. Shares Rise 20.41% From The Lows â€“ But Will They Continue?

In recent trading session, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw 2.26 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $87.81 trading at -$2.86 or -3.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $118.12B. That most recent trading price of PDDâ€™s stock is at a discount of -142.11% from its 52-week high price of $212.60 and is indicating a premium of 20.41% from its 52-week low price of $69.89. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.15%, in the last five days PDD remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $87.81 price level, adding 9.05% to its value on the day. Pinduoduo Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -48.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.74% in past 5-day. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) showed a performance of -9.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.5 million shares which calculate 2.85 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pinduoduo Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 172.83% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -160.00% in the current quarter and calculating 1,350.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 80.50% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.1 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.52 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 28.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.92% institutions for Pinduoduo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PDD for having 27.45 million shares of worth $3.49 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 2.19% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 1.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.46 billion.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.9 million shares of worth $622.8 million or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.01 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $536.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of companyâ€™s stock.