Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Ripped 2.08% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In recent trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw 17.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.29 trading at $0.25 or 1.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $47.27B. That most recent trading price of PLTR’s stock is at a discount of -85.26% from its 52-week high price of $45.00 and is indicating a premium of 63.36% from its 52-week low price of $8.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 51.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 44.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.04%, in the last five days PLTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $24.29 price level, adding 14.41% to its value on the day. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.44% in past 5-day. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) showed a performance of -8.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54.49 million shares which calculate 1.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.37% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -27.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.9% for stock’s current value.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Palantir Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.79% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -55.60% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $385.02 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $402.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $289.37 million and $322.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.10% while estimating it to be 25.00% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -83.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 49.39%.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.86% institutions for Palantir Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PLTR for having 98.58 million shares of worth $2.6 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 49.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.3 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 45.87 million shares of worth $1.21 billion or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.13 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $688.39 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.