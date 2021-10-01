Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Could Shrink By -13.58% Or More

In last trading session, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) saw 1.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.03 trading at -$0.14 or -0.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.55B. That closing price of OLO’s stock is at a discount of -63.17% from its 52-week high price of $49.00 and is indicating a premium of 23.81% from its 52-week low price of $22.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 792.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.46%, in the last five days OLO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/24/21 when the stock touched $30.03 price level, adding 10.22% to its value on the day. Olo Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.73% in past 5-day. Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) showed a performance of -21.78% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $36.25 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 138.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 142.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 138.69% institutions for Olo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Battery Management Corp. is the top institutional holder at OLO for having 12.26 million shares of worth $458.55 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 44.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 4.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $175.42 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.87 million shares of worth $144.73 million or 14.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $71.83 million in the company or a holder of 6.95% of company’s stock.