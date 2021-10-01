Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), Stock Jumps 94.52% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw 2.18 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.85 trading at $1.26 or 2.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.90B. That most recent trading price of LYFT’s stock is at a discount of -24.48% from its 52-week high price of $68.28 and is indicating a premium of 61.09% from its 52-week low price of $21.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lyft Inc. (LYFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 41 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 25 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.36%, in the last five days LYFT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $54.85 price level, adding 3.26% to its value on the day. Lyft Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.68% in past 5-day. Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) showed a performance of 12.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.25 million shares which calculate 4.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $71.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.13% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $39.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $88.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.9% for stock’s current value.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lyft Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 86.42% while that of industry is 6.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 96.60% in the current quarter and calculating 110.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

32 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $864.01 million for the same. And 32 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $974.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $486.45 million and $569.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 77.60% while estimating it to be 71.10% for the next quarter.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.83% institutions for Lyft Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LYFT for having 47.96 million shares of worth $2.9 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 14.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 27.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.64 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 19.0 million shares of worth $1.15 billion or 5.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $438.25 million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.