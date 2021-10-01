Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Adds 1.45 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw 6.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.33 trading at $1.82 or 8.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.47B. That closing price of LAC’s stock is at a discount of -28.75% from its 52-week high price of $28.75 and is indicating a premium of 59.92% from its 52-week low price of $8.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.87%, in the last five days LAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/30/21 when the stock touched $22.33 price level, adding 1.37% to its value on the day. Lithium Americas Corp.’s shares saw a change of 77.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.45% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) showed a performance of 12.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.78 million shares which calculate 2.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.89 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.84% for stock’s current value.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lithium Americas Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 40.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.63% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.20% during past 5 years.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.82% institutions for Lithium Americas Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at LAC for having 2.67 million shares of worth $39.6 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 2.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 2.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.0 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.24 million shares of worth $44.5 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.05 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $40.9 million in the company or a holder of 1.71% of company’s stock.