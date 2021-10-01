Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Adds 4.96% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.44 trading at $0.17 or 13.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $48.95M. That most recent trading price of LGHL’s stock is at a discount of -337.5% from its 52-week high price of $6.30 and is indicating a premium of 21.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 726.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.39%, in the last five days LGHL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/01/21 when the stock touched $1.44 price level, subtracting -2.13% to its value on the day. Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -34.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.96% in past 5-day. Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) showed a performance of -8.63% in past 30-days.

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.25% institutions for Lion Group Holding Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC is the top institutional holder at LGHL for having 95545.0 shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 94700.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.2 million.