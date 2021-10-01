Is Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL), -500.0% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In recent trading session, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw 36.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.66 trading at -$0.02 or -2.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.46B. That most recent trading price of SNDL’s stock is at a discount of -500.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.96 and is indicating a premium of 78.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 85.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 84.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.43%, in the last five days SNDL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the stock touched $0.66 price level, adding 10.68% to its value on the day. Sundial Growers Inc.’s shares saw a change of 43.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.34% in past 5-day. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) showed a performance of -13.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 283.66 million shares which calculate 2.85 days to cover the short interests.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sundial Growers Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.23% while that of industry is 17.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.98 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $10.07 million and $11.48 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.90% while estimating it to be 21.70% for the next quarter.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.81% institutions for Sundial Growers Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNDL for having 70.92 million shares of worth $67.3 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 4.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 22.51 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.36 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Tidal ETF Tr-SoFi Social 50 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 18.86 million shares of worth $17.9 million or 1.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.