Is NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expensive At $2.71? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.71 trading at -$1.01 or -27.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $84.63M. That most recent trading price of NRBO’s stock is at a discount of -180.81% from its 52-week high price of $7.61 and is indicating a premium of 0.37% from its 52-week low price of $2.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -27.15%, in the last five days NRBO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/30/21 when the stock touched $2.71 price level, adding 31.39% to its value on the day. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.62% in past 5-day. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) showed a performance of -10.14% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.06% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -490.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -490.41% for stock’s current value.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.84% while that of industry is 7.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.30% in the current quarter and calculating 87.50% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.70% during past 5 years.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 11 and November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.72% institutions for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NRBO for having 0.48 million shares of worth $1.59 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 2.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 57425.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.41 million shares of worth $1.36 million or 1.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 47464.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.