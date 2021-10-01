Is Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Expensive At $2.18? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.18 trading at -$0.07 or -3.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $213.66M. That closing price of AVTX’s stock is at a discount of -106.42% from its 52-week high price of $4.50 and is indicating a premium of 9.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 601.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.11%, in the last five days AVTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the stock touched $2.18 price level, adding 12.8% to its value on the day. Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.38% in past 5-day. Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) showed a performance of -29.68% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -221.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -129.36% for stock’s current value.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -45.61% while that of industry is 17.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $810k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $800k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $1.5 million and $1.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -46.00% while estimating it to be -46.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.50% during past 5 years.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s Major holders