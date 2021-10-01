GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Currently -45.47 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) saw 1.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.02 trading at $0.13 or 0.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.04B. That closing price of GDRX’s stock is at a discount of -45.47% from its 52-week high price of $59.67 and is indicating a premium of 35.01% from its 52-week low price of $26.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.32%, in the last five days GDRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/24/21 when the stock touched $41.02 price level, adding 11.52% to its value on the day. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.46% in past 5-day. GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) showed a performance of 7.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.79 million shares which calculate 7.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $56.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.74% for stock’s current value.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GoodRx Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 18.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $194.68 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $216.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $140.45 million and $153.54 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.60% while estimating it to be 41.30% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -720.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.57%.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.89% institutions for GoodRx Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at GDRX for having 4.54 million shares of worth $177.25 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 6.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 3.56 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $138.93 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.31 million shares of worth $51.16 million or 1.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.1 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $42.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.58% of company’s stock.