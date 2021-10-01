Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) 4.19% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.08 trading at -$0.36 or -3.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.93B. That most recent trading price of FFIE’s stock is at a discount of -128.52% from its 52-week high price of $20.75 and is indicating a premium of 4.19% from its 52-week low price of $8.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.83%, in the last five days FFIE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $9.08 price level, adding 17.83% to its value on the day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.53% in past 5-day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) showed a performance of -6.44% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.92% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -120.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -87.22% for stock’s current value.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.90% institutions for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of America Corporation is the top institutional holder at FFIE for having 0.29 million shares of worth $3.45 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 0.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.1 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 14569.0 shares of worth $0.18 million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9939.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.