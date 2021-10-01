Does MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Look Expensive At $11.66? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) saw 3.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.66 trading at $1.95 or 20.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $98.29M. That closing price of MDIA’s stock is at a discount of -49.23% from its 52-week high price of $17.40 and is indicating a premium of 80.53% from its 52-week low price of $2.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.08%, in the last five days MDIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/30/21 when the stock touched $11.66 price level, adding 7.09% to its value on the day. MediaCo Holding Inc.’s shares saw a change of 347.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.48% in past 5-day. MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) showed a performance of 37.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3670.0 shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

MDIA Dividends

MediaCo Holding Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.41% institutions for MediaCo Holding Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Standard General L.P. is the top institutional holder at MDIA for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.62 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 7.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.1 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.35 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 67571.0 shares of worth $0.23 million or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12992.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $43393.0 in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.