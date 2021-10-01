Does Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Look Expensive At $49.98? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.98 trading at $0.1 or 0.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.96B. That closing price of BMBL’s stock is at a discount of -69.67% from its 52-week high price of $84.80 and is indicating a premium of 22.15% from its 52-week low price of $38.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bumble Inc. (BMBL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.20%, in the last five days BMBL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/24/21 when the stock touched $49.98 price level, adding 9.6% to its value on the day. Bumble Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.64% in past 5-day. Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) showed a performance of -8.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.16 million shares which calculate 2.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -50.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.04% for stock’s current value.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $197.79 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $204.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -319.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 79.10%.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.40% institutions for Bumble Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at BMBL for having 54.71 million shares of worth $3.15 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 45.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 5.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $315.03 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Economy Fund (The) are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.14 million shares of worth $123.24 million or 1.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $105.81 million in the company or a holder of 1.53% of company’s stock.