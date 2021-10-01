Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Jumps 30.66%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) saw 46.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.88 trading at $1.38 or 30.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $50.80M. That most recent trading price of BMRA’s stock is at a discount of -38.61% from its 52-week high price of $8.15 and is indicating a premium of 43.88% from its 52-week low price of $3.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 119.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Biomerica Inc. (BMRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 30.66%, in the last five days BMRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/01/21 when the stock touched $5.88 price level, adding 8.13% to its value on the day. Biomerica Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.81% in past 5-day. Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) showed a performance of 0.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.77% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -121.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -121.09% for stock’s current value.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Biomerica Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.26% while that of industry is 17.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 7.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.50% during past 5 years.

BMRA Dividends

Biomerica Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 13 and October 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.52% institutions for Biomerica Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at BMRA for having 1.03 million shares of worth $4.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.33 million.

On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.61 million shares of worth $2.44 million or 4.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.41 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.63 million in the company or a holder of 3.25% of company’s stock.