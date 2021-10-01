Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Has Risen By -6.74 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) saw 5.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.92 trading at $0.18 or 2.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.79B. That closing price of ACB’s stock is at a discount of -174.28% from its 52-week high price of $18.98 and is indicating a premium of 46.39% from its 52-week low price of $3.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.67%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/28/21 when the stock touched $6.92 price level, adding 1.0% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.52% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) showed a performance of -6.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.75 million shares which calculate 7.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.82 to the stock, which implies a fall of -18.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.72 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.87. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -13.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.79% for stock’s current value.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aurora Cannabis Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.03% while that of industry is 17.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.03% institutions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACB for having 11.74 million shares of worth $106.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.85 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.74 million shares of worth $106.14 million or 5.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.35 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21.04 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.