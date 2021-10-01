Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) Is 40.74% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) saw 8.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at $0.1 or 4.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $149.37M. That closing price of DPW’s stock is at a discount of -350.21% from its 52-week high price of $10.94 and is indicating a premium of 40.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.29%, in the last five days DPW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/30/21 when the stock touched $2.43 price level, adding 1.62% to its value on the day. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.97% in past 5-day. Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) showed a performance of -5.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.07 million shares which calculate 1.12 days to cover the short interests.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.50% during past 5 years.

DPW Dividends

Ault Global Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 17 and August 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.68% institutions for Ault Global Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at DPW for having 0.47 million shares of worth $1.56 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 0.39 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.27 million shares of worth $0.88 million or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.68 million in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.