Analysts Predict ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) To Reach $8.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw 2.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.78 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $123.34M. That closing price of ASLN’s stock is at a discount of -279.21% from its 52-week high price of $6.75 and is indicating a premium of 20.22% from its 52-week low price of $1.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days ASLN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/24/21 when the stock touched $1.78 price level, adding 47.02% to its value on the day. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s shares saw a change of -2.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -45.06% in past 5-day. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) showed a performance of -33.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.59 million shares which calculate 3.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -349.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -349.44% for stock’s current value.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.00% while that of industry is 7.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 6.70% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.00% during past 5 years.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.73% institutions for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at ASLN for having 3.25 million shares of worth $10.89 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, which was holding about 2.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.52 million.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 32379.0 shares of worth $96165.0 or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21036.0 shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $67946.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.