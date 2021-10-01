Analysts Predict Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) To Reach $9.50 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) saw 6.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.43 trading at $0.01 or 0.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.17B. That most recent trading price of NLY’s stock is at a discount of -14.35% from its 52-week high price of $9.64 and is indicating a premium of 17.91% from its 52-week low price of $6.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.06%, in the last five days NLY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $8.43 price level, adding 5.7% to its value on the day. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.97% in past 5-day. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) showed a performance of -3.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.48 million shares which calculate 3.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.14% for stock’s current value.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Annaly Capital Management Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is -2.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -15.60% in the current quarter and calculating -13.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $491.47 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $499.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $596.83 million and $527.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -17.70% while estimating it to be -5.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.25%.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 26 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 10.45%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.88 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 10.73%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.76% institutions for Annaly Capital Management Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NLY for having 124.79 million shares of worth $1.11 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 110.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $979.52 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 39.49 million shares of worth $350.71 million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $276.52 million in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.