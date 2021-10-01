After A -0.21% Drop In Share Price, Is BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw 2.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.71 trading at -$0.02 or -0.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.64B. That most recent trading price of BB’s stock is at a discount of -196.29% from its 52-week high price of $28.77 and is indicating a premium of 54.99% from its 52-week low price of $4.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BlackBerry Limited (BB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.21%, in the last five days BB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $9.71 price level, adding 6.18% to its value on the day. BlackBerry Limited’s shares saw a change of 46.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.21% in past 5-day. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) showed a performance of -14.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.97 million shares which calculate 3.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.41% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -105.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 53.66% for stock’s current value.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BlackBerry Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -211.11% while that of industry is 1.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -163.60% in the current quarter and calculating -250.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $163.5 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $202.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.80% during past 5 years.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 15 and December 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.22% institutions for BlackBerry Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the top institutional holder at BB for having 46.72 million shares of worth $393.89 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 44.05 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $371.32 million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 13.47 million shares of worth $113.53 million or 2.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.98 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $84.09 million in the company or a holder of 1.76% of company’s stock.