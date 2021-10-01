Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) Up 24.82% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) saw 1.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.22 trading at -$17.02 or -40.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.02B. That most recent trading price of ADGI’s stock is at a discount of -135.92% from its 52-week high price of $59.50 and is indicating a premium of 18.72% from its 52-week low price of $20.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 713.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.67 in the current quarter.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -40.29%, in the last five days ADGI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/27/21 when the stock touched $25.22 price level, adding 45.35% to its value on the day. Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 102.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.63% in past 5-day. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) showed a performance of 24.82% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $51.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.03% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $33.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -137.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.85% for stock’s current value.

ADGI Dividends

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.67% institutions for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Small/Mid Cap Equity Fun is the top institutional holder at ADGI for having 23577.0 shares of worth $0.8 million. And as of Aug 30, 2021, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund, which was holding about 10419.0 shares on Aug 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.35 million.