ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Could Shrink By -58.50% Or More

In last trading session, ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) saw 2.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.98 trading at $0.21 or 4.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.23M. That closing price of ZIVO’s stock is at a discount of -189.16% from its 52-week high price of $14.40 and is indicating a premium of 45.38% from its 52-week low price of $2.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 30.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.40%, in the last five days ZIVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/24/21 when the stock touched $4.98 price level, adding 28.65% to its value on the day. ZIVO Bioscience Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.57% in past 5-day. ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) showed a performance of 53.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.70% during past 5 years.

ZIVO Dividends

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.44% institutions for ZIVO Bioscience Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC is the top institutional holder at ZIVO for having 31636.0 shares of worth $0.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 6688.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31701.0.