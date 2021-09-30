With 68.2% Distance From Low, Is Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.68 trading at $1.88 or 27.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $591.60M. That most recent trading price of OG’s stock is at a discount of -34.91% from its 52-week high price of $11.71 and is indicating a premium of 68.2% from its 52-week low price of $2.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 225.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Onion Global Limited (OG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 27.65%, in the last five days OG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/30/21 when the stock touched $8.68 price level, adding 1.03% to its value on the day. Onion Global Limited’s shares saw a change of -2.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.42% in past 5-day. Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) showed a performance of 124.42% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.72% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $50.24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.24. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -478.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -478.8% for stock’s current value.

OG Dividends

Onion Global Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.39% institutions for Onion Global Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at OG for having 99458.0 shares of worth $0.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 30286.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.13 million.