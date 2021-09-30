Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) At $1.37: So What?

In last trading session, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) saw 4.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.37 trading at $0.1 or 7.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.87M. That closing price of TRKA’s stock is at a discount of -191.97% from its 52-week high price of $4.00 and is indicating a premium of 8.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 765.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.87%, in the last five days TRKA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/29/21 when the stock touched $1.37 price level, adding 16.97% to its value on the day. Troika Media Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) showed a performance of -19.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.31 million shares which calculate 0.87 days to cover the short interests.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.50% during past 5 years.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.63% institutions for Troika Media Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Verition Fund Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TRKA for having 62877.0 shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 48462.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 35394.0 shares of worth $73619.0 or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18957.0 shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $39430.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.