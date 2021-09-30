TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Drops -4.17% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.22 trading at -$0.62 or -33.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $104.92M. That most recent trading price of PETZ’s stock is at a discount of -1090.16% from its 52-week high price of $14.52 and is indicating a premium of 5.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 69000.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 306.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -33.70%, in the last five days PETZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/24/21 when the stock touched $1.22 price level, adding 37.44% to its value on the day. TDH Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.17% in past 5-day. TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) showed a performance of -17.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20770.0 shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.90% during past 5 years.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 82.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.76% institutions for TDH Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at PETZ for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.4 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.27 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 38188.0 shares of worth $81340.0 or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27024.0 shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $67560.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.