Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) Has Recovered 34.02% So Far, But Another -242.71% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) saw 3.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.91 trading at $1.04 or 36.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $988.37M. That closing price of EM’s stock is at a discount of -155.75% from its 52-week high price of $10.00 and is indicating a premium of 34.02% from its 52-week low price of $2.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 32299.999999999996 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 74.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Smart Share Global Limited (EM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 36.24%, in the last five days EM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/29/21 when the stock touched $3.91 price level, adding 19.71% to its value on the day. Smart Share Global Limited’s shares saw a change of -54.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 47.55% in past 5-day. Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) showed a performance of 35.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -242.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -168.54% for stock’s current value.

Smart Share Global Limited (EM) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $189.86 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $190.03 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

EM Dividends

Smart Share Global Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.74% institutions for Smart Share Global Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.